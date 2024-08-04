ICC Allocates $65 Million For Champions Trophy 2025 As Hybrid Model Looms Due To India's Reluctance In Travelling To Pakistan: Reports

Champions Trohy 2025. | (Credits: Twitter)

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reportedly approved a budget of $65 million at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Colombo for the Champions Trophy 2025, part of which has the prospect of taking place outside Pakistan. According to Cricbuzz, the ICC has prepared a contingency should India not travel to Pakistan.

With Pakistan slated as the hosts for the Champions Trophy next year, India's probability of playing in the nation remains highly uncertain due to the security situation. Hence, the BCCI is likely to propose a hybrid model and could play their matches in Sri Lanka or UAE.

The Chief Executives Committee (CEC) issued a statement as below, as quoted by Cricbuzz:

"PCB has signed Host Agreement and has worked with management to draft an event budget which is submitted F&CA for approval. Management has also approved an estimate of the increase in the cost of staging the event if it is necessary to play some matches outside Pakistan. A planning meeting and inspection of proposed match venues took place in Pakistan in March 2024. A significant amount of renovation work is underway in all three venues to upgrade facilities."

It has emerged that $35 million has been allocated for the tournament, while $20 million is for the prize money and participation. The remaining $10 million is for the purpose of production costs that comes with hosting the tournament.

DRAFT SCHEDULE

Wednesday, February 19 Match 1 NZ v PAK

Thursday, February 20 Match 2 BAN v IND

Friday, February 21 Match 3 AFG v SA

Saturday, February Match 4 AUS v ENG

Sunday, February 23 Match 5 NZ v IND

Monday, February 24 Match 6 PAK v BAN

Tuesday, February 25 Match 7 AFG v ENG

Wednesday, February 26 Match 8 AUS v SA

Thursday, February 27 Match 9 BAN v NZ

Friday, February 28 Match 10 AFG v AUS

Saturday, March 1 Match 11 PAK v IND

Sunday, March 2 Match 12 SA v ENG

Wednesday, March 5 Semi-final 1 -- A1 v B2

Thursday, March 6 Semi-final 2 -- B1 v A2

Sunday, March 9, 2025 Final

Monday, March 10, 2025 Reserve Day