'ICC A Toothless Tiger, Feel Sad For ACC': Arjuna Ranatunga On Changing Rules For India vs Pakistan Clashes

Arjuna Ranatunga

Former Sri Lanka captain Arjuna Ranatunga did not mince words when he criticized the International Cricket Council (ICC) for its perceived ineffectiveness.

In a scathing statement on Friday, he referred to the ICC as a "toothless tiger," suggesting that its officials are content with merely attending meetings and allowing India to wield significant decision-making power.

Ranatunga lamented, "The ICC appears impotent and acts unprofessionally. Their primary duty should be safeguarding the integrity of cricket. Ultimately, cricket's governance should rest with the ICC and not be dictated by any one nation.

"During the Asia Cup, we witnessed rule changes for a single match. So, where is the Asian Cricket Council (ACC)? Where is the ICC?" he remarked sarcastically.

Protecting Cricket's Integrity

He expressed concerns about the possibility of the ICC implementing separate rules for the highly anticipated Indo-Pak match in the World Cup, stating, "I wouldn't be surprised if they introduce special rules for the India-Pakistan match. This is disheartening.

"India undeniably holds significant power, but ICC officials seem content with their suits and ties, attending meetings."

Rule Changes Raise Eyebrows in Asia Cup 2023

Ranatunga also criticized the ACC's decision to add a reserve day for the Indo-Pak match in Colombo, despite listing inclement weather as the reason.

He argued that altering tournament rules to favor specific teams jeopardizes the future of the game, and he rebuked both the ICC and ACC for their inaction.

Expressing his disappointment, the World Cup-winning skipper remarked, "I'm deeply concerned when rules are modified for one team during a tournament. This sets a dangerous precedent for the sport's future."

Financial Interests Over Cricket Welfare

Ranatunga did not spare former cricketers either, accusing them of remaining silent due to financial interests, stating, "Even former cricketers refrain from speaking out because they prioritize financial gain over the sport's welfare."

Concluding with a touch of acerbic humor, Ranatunga quipped, "I wouldn't be shocked if they change the rules before the India-Pakistan game in the World Cup. ICC remains silent and simply allows it. Their rhetoric achieves nothing," he concluded.

