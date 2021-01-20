Ibrahim claims Mumbai Falcons IeRC Championship

Mumbai

Pune’s Muhammad Ibrahim was crowned champion in the Pro Class while Gurgaon’s Amitesh Rao bagged the Junior Class title in the Mumbai Falcons Indian eRacing Championship in association with Volkswagen Motorsport India, here recently.

Muhammed Ibrahim bagged Pole Position and went on to win both races in the last round of the Pro Class to establish himself as India’s best eRacer. The Kuala Lampur based 18-year-old was a class apart, winning 12 races of 16. He amassed a total of 683 points to comfortably finish ahead of Chennai’s Sai Prithvi (542 points) and Amith Kutti (451 points). Niranjan Kumar and Raiden Samervel completed the top five.

The final round of the Pro Class saw Sai Sanjay finish second in Race 1 ahead of Prithvi, Kutti and Michigan-based Ujjwal Belwarier. The top 12 reverse grid saw Prithvi finish second ahead of Ooty’s Niranjan Kumar, followed by Rohit Raut (Pune) and Swaraj Yada (Navi Mumbai).

Amitesh Rao, won the last race of the Junior Class, followed by Ritesh Rai (Chennai), Prasanna Rajan (Vellore), Navneet Kumar (Bengaluru) and Siddharth Snehl (Ranchi). Rao’s final round victory took him to 258 points to narrowly earn him the title ahead of Pune’s Aditya’s Iyer on 248 points. Rai, Munich-based Garvit Agarwal and Mumbai’s Veer Sheth completed the top five in the Junior Championship.

Over sixty registrations were received for the inaugural women’s class. Delhi’s Muskaan Jubbal won ahead of Mumbai’s Kushagri Khare and Bangalore’s Renukaa Gajendran.

“It is good to see such a good response to the newly introduced classes. Mumbai Falcons is expanding into growing motorsport in India on multiple levels & we are confident that eRacing will continue to bring new talent into the sport,” Moid Tungekar, CEO of Mumbai Falcons who have just launched an all Indian F3 team to participate in the Asian F3 Championship.

Ibrahim wins a day’s testing in a Volkswagen Race Car while other winners win training programs & kart racing entries.

“It’s fantastic to move from eRacing into real world racing, a formal step that many are considering. We are thankful to Mumbai Falcons, Volkswagen for the continuous support over multiple seasons and to Red Bull, Gamer Connect who have just joined us,” Rayomand Banajee, 8 Time National Champion & founder of IR eSports, who are the organisers of the Mumbai Falcons Indian eRacing Championship in association with Volkswagen Motorsport India, said.