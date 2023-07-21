"I Would Rate Him Just Behind Sachin" - Courtney Walsh On Where Virat Kohli Stands As Indian Great

Courtney Walsh lauds Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former West Indies captain Courtney Walsh has ranked Indian great Virat Kohli behind Sachin Tendulkar among the greatest cricketers on the planet. The former elite paceman observed that the price Kohli puts on his wicket marks him out as one of the best comes within top 5 for him.

Kohli joined Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and MS Dhoni to become the fourth Indian cricketer to complete 500 international games. The 34-year-old has also lived up to the billing in his 500th international match and finished day 1 of the 2nd Test against the West Indies unbeaten on 87.

Speaking on Jio Cinema, Walsh observed that Kohli's single-mindedness to stay on the crease reminds him of former greats like Ricky Ponting, Steve Waugh, Graham Gooch, Brian Lara, and Javed Miandad. The 60-year-old elaborated:

"Well, as an Indian great, I would rate him just behind Sachin. Sachin is one of the greatest I have seen and played against. Brian Lara, Viv Richards, I will put them up from a West Indian point of view. Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh. Two gentleman I played when I was a youngsterâ€æ Graham Gooch from England and Javed Miandad, who probably did not as much games. But the value they put on their wickets reminded me of Virat Kohli as well, he doesn't want to go. So I will definitely have him in my top 4, top 5 greatest cricketers I have seen."

Courtney Walsh says Virat Kohli is eager to leave his mark on the game:

The Jamaican recalled his conversation with Kohli as a selector, citing that the 34-year-old wants to be the best at whatever he does and will take advice from whoever will give it.

"He has got the passion for the game, he wants to leave a mark in the game. I remember having a conversation with him when I was the selector for West Indies, and he was the captain. We were having a chat. You could tell that he wants to be the best. He was willing to seek out advice from anyone that will help to do so. I am not surprised by the achievement. The passion he has and the drive he has to be the top 3, top 5 in everything he does."

India will resume day 2 at Trinidad on 288-4.