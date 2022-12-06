e-Paper Get App
‘I won’t go back’: Distraught England star Raheem Sterling on return to Qatar after armed robbery at home

The 27-year-old Chelsea player missed England's 3-0 win against Senegal in its Round of 16 match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday

England star Raheem Sterling will not return to Qatar to join the England squad in their quest to win the FIFA World Cup campaign till his family is  safe, according to a report.

Sterling left his team's World Cup camp in Qatar and returned to the UK after a break-in at his home.

The 27-year-old Chelsea player missed England's 3-0 win against Senegal in its Round of 16 match on Sunday.

The Three Lions forward’s house was targeted by a gang who stole £300,000 worth of watches and designer jewellery.

England take on France in the quarterfinal match on Sunday and according to a report in The Sun, Sterling will only return to Qatar if he feels his family is safe.

“Raheem has told everyone, ‘There is no way I’m going anywhere unless I’m 100 per cent sure that my family can be kept safe’ ” a source told the publication.  

“He has got a firm on standby to go straight in to install 24/7 security with enhanced infrared night vision. He’s looking to get dozens of cameras installed. And he’s going to employ a security firm to patrol his house night and day, and will keep them in place until the World Cup is over. All the jewellery of value has since been removed from the house to a safe deposit place,” the source added.

