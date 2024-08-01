'I Will Take The Call But...': MS Dhoni To Decide On His IPL Future After New Rules & Regulations Formalise

ANI

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni revealed on Thursday that he will take a call on his future as a player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after the rules and regulations for the upcoming season are finalised.

The 43-year-old is likely to come back as a player in the CSK dugout next year but that will depend on the player retention rule, which the IPL franchise owners discussed with the BCCI and tournament officials in Mumbai on Wednesday.

MSD breaks silence on his IPL future

"We have to see what decision they take on player retention - right now, ball is not in our court. So once the rules & regulations get formalised, I will take the call but it needs to be in the best interest of the team," Dhoni said at an event.

Dhoni's future in the IPL becomes a hot topic of discussion every time he turns up in the yellow jersey for CSK, a franchise where he won a record-equalling 5 titles as the captain.

Thala, as he is fondly called by fans, also reacted to the viral social media trend involving his nickname given by CSK supporters.