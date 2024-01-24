'I Was Scared For My Life, Thought They Would Kill Me': Prithvi Shaw Reveals Full Details Of 2023 Mumbai Pub Brawl

FPJ

Talented India cricketer Prithvi Shaw was involved in an ugly brawl outside a Mumbai pub last year and he has finally opened up on the controversy which even led to a police complaint being filed against him in the city.

Shaw and his friends got involved in a heated exchange inside a club at the Sahara Star Hotel near the airport which got out of hand and led to a minor scuffle outside the venue near a CISF check post on the main road.

Shaw revealed that social media influencer Sapna Gill and her friend Shobhit Thakur allegedly attacked his BMW car first and then accused him of molesting her in front of the police.

Sapna Gill and her friend were jailed after Shaw's complaint but released on bail after 3 days.

Sequence of events, straight from the horse's mouth

"I was at Barrel club inside the Sahara Star Hotel in Mumbai with 7-8 friends. 4-5 people sitting on the adjoining table came up to me for selfies and I obliged.

"But they came back again because the pictures they took came out to be blurred, so I took the selfie again. Then came a couple who put their arms around my shoulder and started making a video without asking me.

"The manager then asked them to leave the club. Then I also exited after some time from the hotel's front gate. But the girl (Sapna Gill) was standing outside with a baseball bat. They were not looking like normal human beings, the way they all were waiting for me outside. They were on something else.

Attack on Shaw's BMW by Sapna Gill

"They attacked my car with a baseball bat while I was slowing down at a CISF check post. They started attacking the windshield and hit it 3-4 times, I was scared of the glass breaking. Then I had to get out of the car with the intention of taking the baseball bat out of her hands otherwise she would have completely ruined my car.

"So I snatched the baseball bat from her, and that video got viral after she posted it. Only that part was posted.

"I wanted to leave the matter and exit from that place because they were on something, and I did not want my name to be dragged into all of this. So I left in my friend's car while my BMW was still there, which my other friends told me will get back home.

Accused follow BMW to police station

"But as soon as I left, this couple started following me in their own car. My friends then took my car and put it in front of the couple's car which they banged from behind.

"Then a couple of bikers intercepted my car near Andheri and hit the back glass with a bat which shattered instantly. I was on call with my friends at the time. I realised they would completely destroy my car so I told my friends to drive straight to the police station with it. The bikers were smart, they stopped at a traffic signal before the police station. But the couple didn't and followed my car to the police station.

Change in narrative in front of cops

"They got out and completely flipped their narrative as the girl who was attacked my car started accusing us of beating her. My friends did not even touch the girl, you can check all the cameras present there.

"I was really scared for my life, I thought they would kill me. For the first time in my life I was so scared. Then we filed the complaint, even though I knew my name would be dragged into it. But I knew that we did not do anything wrong so we filed the complaint," Shaw told News24.

All charges dropped against Prithvi Shaw

The 24-year-old was acquitted of all the charges pressed against him by Gill and her friend by a court and the cops also proved his innocence by presenting all the proofs in front of the judge.

Shaw's statement was corroborated by the Mumbai Airport Road police station which stated in its report that no evidence was found of an act of molestation or misbehaviour on the cricketer's part.

The police also stated that CCTV footage of a tower of the CISF shows the influencer chasing the cricketer’s car with a baseball bat.