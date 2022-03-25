I was lucky enough: Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis on playing with Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni in IPL

From having Virat Kohli as part of the leadership group to learning from 'captain cool' MS Dhoni during his stint with CSK, Faf du Plessis is all excited to lead Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL.

The former South African skipper, who was bought by the RCB for Rs 7 crore in the IPL mega auction earlier this year, was a key member of the Dhoni-led four-time IPL champions since 2012.

"I was lucky enough to play under MS Dhoni for an extremely long time," the 37-year-old said in an interview on the IPL website.

Ahead of their IPL opener against Kolkata Knight Riders, Dhoni on Thursday handed over the CSK reins to talismanic India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Effusive in his praise for the World Cup-winning India captain, Du Plessis further said: "I got to see very closely how his brain works. You know how things operate under him which was once again very fortunate for me." Moving over to RCB, Du Plessis, a three-time IPL winner with CSK, will have his task cut out to clinch the elusive title for his new franchise.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 02:59 PM IST