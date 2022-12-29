‘I was getting dreadful dreams’: Jemimah Rodrigues recalls difficult times after World Cup snub in 2022

Jemimah Rodrigues |

Jemimah Rodrigues had a difficult start to 2022 when she was not considered for the Women's ODI World Cup in New Zealand, where India finished fifth on the points table and failed to enter the knockout stage.

The 22-year-old was recalled into the squad for the limited-over series against Sri Lanka, following which she also took part in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where India clinched a silver medal after going down against Australia in the final.

In an interaction with former India coach WV Raman on his talk show Wednesdays with WV, Jemimah opened up about the difficult phase and how it affected her mentally.

Credit to family

"There were days, especially in this last year when I was dropped from the team I don't think I would have been able to make it without them (family).

"When I was dropped from the ODI World Cup, I was going through a very bad phase. I was not Jem at home and they knew it. I was trying to fake it, I was trying to be happy, show everything is good on the outside but on the inside I was hurting. Cricket is something I love the most, playing in the World Cup is a dream and both those things didn't happen.

“For weeks I couldn't sleep well, I was getting dreadful dreams and woke up suddenly in the middle of the night," said Jemimah.

Comforting parents

She finally spoke about it to her parents. "One day I remember my mom and dad sat down with me. All three of us were trying to be happy for each other just so that we could be strong for each other. Then I broke down and I told my dad that I think I need to take a break from cricket for a few days. My dad started crying, my dad never cries. He's like for me to go through something is fine but when I see my own daughter going through something, it's 10,000 times worse. And then my mom broke down completely. She is like it's so hard for me to be strong for the two people I love the most. And we all started crying and I think that was the moment when the healing started. I took a break then and just spent time with the family,” she added.

She will now be seen in the tri-series in South Africa, which also features West Indies and will start on January 19.