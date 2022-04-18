‘I was aghast’: Ex-chief of the Committee of Administrators of BCCI, Vinod Rai reveals kit manufacturer re-stitched Team India men’s uniform for women’s team

Former chairman of the Committee of Administrators of BCCI, Vinod Rai recently made a shocking revelation about the way women's cricket in India was run and said he had to interfere to stop the poor handling of affairs.

Rai, who recently released his book, Not just a Nightwatchman, was speaking during an interview with The Week.

"I do not think women's cricket has been given the attention it deserves. Unfortunately, women cricketers had not been taken seriously till about 2006, when [Sharad] Pawar took the initiative to merge the men's and women's associations. I was aghast to know that men's uniforms were being cut up and re-stitched for women's players. I had to ring up Nike and tell them that this was not on and that their design would be different,” Rai said.

"I sincerely believe the girls deserved much better [when it came to] training, coaching facilities, cricketing gear, travel facilities and, finally, match fees and retainers. That was lacking and we tried to rectify it," he added.

Rai felt women's cricket got its due attention after India reached the final of the 2017 World Cup, where they lost to England.

"My regret was that I had not given due attention to women's cricket till the match in which Harmanpreet [Kaur] scored 171* in the 2017 Women's World Cup [semifinal against Australia]. She told me, ‘Sir, I was cramping so I had to hit sixes as I could not run much!’ They were told at the hotel that they could not get the food they were supposed to, so they had samosas for breakfast that morning," Rai revealed.

ALSO READ India's Jhulan Goswami becomes second women cricketer to play 200 ODIs

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, April 18, 2022, 05:56 PM IST