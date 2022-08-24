'I want to learn from it': Virat Kohli on going through longest lean patch in his career

Virat Kohli | PTI

Virat Kohli has expressed confidence that he will overcome his lean patch ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai.

Kohli has not scored a century since November 2019 and has struggled for runs during this year's IPL. He even failed to contribute much with the bat during the recently-concluded tour of England.

The star batsman has only played 16 matches for India this year, with only four T20Is among them, the last of which came in July against England.

“What happened in England was a pattern, so something that I could work on and something that I had to kind of overcome. Right now, as you rightly mentioned, there is nothing that you can point out saying that the problem is happening here,” Kohli told Star Sports.

Easy phase

“So, that for me, is actually an easier thing to process because I know that I’m batting well and at times, when I start feeling that rhythm back, then I know that I’m batting well. So, that for me is not an issue, which wasn’t the case in England; I didn’t feel like I was batting well at all. So, I had to work hard on one thing that could be exposed again and again which I overcame; right now this is not the case,” he added.

Speaking about the criticisms he has been facing, Kohli said: “I know where my game stands and you cannot run this far in your international career without having the ability to counter situations and counter conditions and counter different kinds of bowling. So, this for me, is an easier phase to process, but I don’t want to put this phase behind me. I want to learn from it and I want to understand what are the core values that I have, as a sportsperson and as a human being.

Massive experience

"As long as I’m ticking those boxes, I know there are ups and downs, and when I come out of this phase, I know how consistent I can be. My experiences are sacred to me. Whatever I have experienced in this phase or in the past, as well one thing that I can vouch for, is that I have never valued myself more as a person,” the 33-year-old added.