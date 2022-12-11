'I told Virat bhaiya to press me to take singles': Ishan Kishan just before reaching 200

World's youngest double centurion in ODIs, Ishan Kishan has said that he was so lost in hitting big shots that he had to request Virat Kohli to remind him to take singles too.

Kishan achieved the feat during India’s 227-run win over Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI on Saturday.

The southpaw grabbed the opportunity to open the innings in absence of injured Rohit Sharma and came out all guns blazing to become only the seventh batter to smash a double century in ODIs.

Kishan played a breathtaking knock of 210 runs of 131 balls that was studded with 24 fours and 10 huge sixes.

Talking about his innings with fellow opener Subhman Gill. Kishan revealed about his chat with Kohli in the middle.

“I told him to please keep pressing me to take singles or I’ll come out and hammer one. I was getting that feeling from inside,” Kishan told Gill in a video interview shared by the BCCI Twitter handle.

“I did not have it in my mind to score a century. I saw the scoreboard when I was in the 90s. When I saw that, I calmed myself down. And after the 90s, when I saw the scoreboard, I was on 146. After that I saw myself in 190s. I was just thinking that when the wicket is so good, why play slow,” the left-handed batsman said.

The future of Indian cricket - Shubman Gill interviewing Ishan Kishan. pic.twitter.com/48RAeUgTvm — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) December 11, 2022

Kishan joined Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit Sharma in the list of Indian batters to reach the 200-mark in men's ODIs. By getting his double century in 126 balls, he also became the youngest batter to score a double-hundred in the format.

“It feels good to have my name with so many legends like Sachin paaji, Viru paaji and Rohit bhai,” Kishan concluded.