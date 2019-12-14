'I rather play cricket than not play cricket': Mayank Agarwal makes his debut on Chahal TV

"Regardless of wherever I play, I always think about how I can become an asset to my team and how I can contribute to the team. Even if I don't score runs with the bat, I think about contributing on the field, bringing in more energy on the field."

Mayank Agarwal has played two series, one against South Africa and second against Bangladesh. Agarwal has also scored 2 double hundreds and a hundred in his last 6 innings.

"I want to win each and every match, each and every tournament. When you come in with that attitude, your mindset will be good. There's no guarantee that you'll get the results 100 percent but you will be giving yourselves a good chance to perform," Mayank Agarwal told Yuzvendra Chahal.