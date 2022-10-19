‘I possess experience’: Sandeep Patil on his decision to fight for MCA president’s post

With the BCCI elections done and dusted, the focus shifts to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) as World Cup-winning cricketer Sandeep Patil is set to contest the polls for the post of MCA president.

Patil is up against Amol Kale, who is backed by newly-elected BCCI treasurer and BJP MLA Ashish Shelar and Sharad Pawar and enjoys the support of deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Patil, who was known for his gritty batting during his playing days, is hoping Mumbai cricket emerges the winner.

"Three years ago also, during the elections, I was the candidate for the president's post but there was a conflict of interest clause. Conflict of interest because I was engaged with a news channel. It can be a conflict of interest if you are a BCCI member or working with them in any capacity. I will try not to repeat the same mistake again," Patil was quoted as saying by India Today.

United front

"Having experience isn't optional. I possess experience. These are all my friends, Sharad Pawar, Milind Narvekar, Ashish Shelar, Jitendra Awhad, and my younger brothers Uddhav (Thackeray) and Raj but all have united this time so it is sure to improve the future of Mumbai cricket. We will know soon who will win the elections.

"But I have only one request—as they say in cricket 'may the best candidate win'. This candidate has given a lot to Mumbai cricket. 50 years of experience and the three years I worked with NCA (National Cricket Academy) in Bangalore, because I worked with 31 associations that were in the BCCI list. This experience will come in handy, in some way. When we win, we will do a lot more for Mumbai cricket," he added.

Guidance required

Patil said Mumbai cricket needs the right guidance so that its full potential can be tapped into. "What I can do or have to offer is that I have experience, that's of a lot of importance. There are more than 331 clubs, which is a factory that will produce players. There's college, corporate, school, and Ranji cricket. The boys couldn't win but the women's team won the Asia Cup. Ensuring that they're not neglected will also be our aim and responsibility.

"During my time at NCA, I ensured that the needs of players were met. We (our group) want to ensure everyone is tended to. There are 110 tournaments in Mumbai. MCA, Mumbai cricket has suffered a lot in the two years during the pandemic. If they don't play on the ground or get a chance to. perform, how will we see their talent? It's a big problem as it's not just a game of bat and ball," he added.