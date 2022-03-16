I lost my love for football at Manchester United: Anthony Martial opens up on why he chose to leave Old Trafford and join Sevilla

He may be on loan from Manchester United to Sevilla but Anthony Martial has definitely ruffled a few feathers in a latest interview.

When asked why he decided to leave his parent club in January and join Sevilla on loan until the end of the season, the 26-year-old said it was because he lost his place in the team and, increasingly, his love of football.

"For me, it was the best option to play and enjoy football again. I lost it a little bit in Manchester because I was not playing," said Martial.

"I feel very good in Sevilla. The city is very good and we are a good team so, for me, it's perfect. I'm playing so I'm happy.

"But I'm here just until the end of the season and that's it."

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 04:01 PM IST