I-League: RoundGlass Punjab FC goes down 1-2 against Sreenidi Deccan FC

RoundGlass Punjab FC went down 1-2 to Sreenidi Deccan FC in their I-League match on Tuesday.

Sreenidi Deccan FC took the lead as a shot from inside the box by Louis Ogana took a deflection off a defender and went into the net in the 23rd minute.

Punjab FC increased the pressure on the opposition defence in search of an equaliser, which eventually came in the 39th minute through Sumit Passi.

Aakash Sangwan played in a superb cross from the left flank, which was headed home in fine style by an onrushing Passi to level the score.

One almost became two for RoundGlass Punjab FC one minute before half-time as CK Vineeth fired a shot from close range, which narrowly missed the target. Both teams headed into the breather with the scores level at 1-1.

Sreenidi Deccan took the lead in the 56th minute through Ogana. Aphaoba Singh, Maheson Singh, Lalchhuanmawia Fanai and Robin Singh came on as substitutes as RoundGlass Punjab FC hunted for an equaliser.

Bikash Yumnam put the ball in the back of the net midway through the second half but it was ruled out for an off-side decision.

Maheson came close to scoring in the 86th minute with a curling shot, which went wide of the post.

In their next encounter, RoundGlass Punjab FC will face NEROCA FC on March 20.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 08:58 PM IST