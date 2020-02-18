I-League returns to Cooperage

East Bengal made a memoriable return to the Iconic Cooperage as they beat Indian Arrows 3-1 in their I-League here on Monday.

While Jaime Colado (5th minute), Asheer Akhtar (62nd minute) and Lalrindika Ralte (67th minute) scored for East Bengal, Vikram Pratap Singh (54th minute) pulled one back for Arrows, the developmental side of All India Football Federation.

With this game, I-League returned to the Cooperage after three years.

In the previous match between the two sides, Arrows had got better of East Bengal 1-0.

Both the teams started in an aggressive manner and East Bengal took the lead in the fifth minute, as striker Colado slotted home.

Spanish striker Marcos Espada found a long ball inside the penalty box and passed it to his compatriot Colado, who was standing outside the box.

He took a long shot and slotted it to the left-corner of the goal to take East Bengal 1-0 ahead.