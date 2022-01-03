e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 07:01 PM IST

I-League postponed for at least 4 weeks after 50 test Covid-19 positive; Players told to go home from January 7 if they test negative

Anil Dias
I-League began on December 26 in a bubble in Kolkata | Photo: Twitter

After more than 50 positive Covid-19 cases, the I-League has been postponed for at least four weeks, FPJ can reveal.

Top officials of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) met in Kolkata on Monday, and decided that the I-League cannot go forward in this scenario and a break was needed.

The I-League has been happening in a bubble in Kolkata since December 26.

The AIFF on Wednesday had postponed the next round of I-League matches after several Covid positive cases were detected in multiple teams.

Following an emergency meeting of the I-League Committee, the AIFF had announced the postponement of six matches.

On Monday however, the number reached 50 and it was decided the league simply can’t go ahead.

It was decided that all players and team staff will have to take a Covid test on January 5. Only if their report comes back negative, the player/staff will be allowed to go back home.

The League committee will take a call on the resumption of the league in four weeks.

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 06:57 PM IST
