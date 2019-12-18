I-League: Mohun Bagan rope in former Sevilla FC striker Baba Diawara

He came into the limelight soon with his goal scoring abilities and several European clubs tried to poach him from Maritimo. He cracked a 4.5 years deal with La Liga club Sevilla FC during January transfer window of 2012.

He opened his account for Sevilla FC against Atletico Madrid and scored another two goals against Rayo Vallecano. Later on he played for La Liga clubs Levante and Getafe before finally coming back to his old club Maritimo in 2015/16 season.

He scored 48 goals and had 21 assists over five seasons there. After spending one and half year in Portugal he joined A-League champions Adelaide United.

He played 20 matches for A-League outfit Adelaide United FC in 3 seasons and scored 6 goals and had 2 assists.

He featured in AFC Champions League as well for Adelaide United and scored against Gamba Osaka in a 3-3 draw and assisted twice in the same match.

