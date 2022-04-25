I-League: Indian Arrows upset injury-riddled Real Kashmir for third win this season

Indian Arrows stunned an injury-riddled Real Kashmir 2-1, scoring more than one goal for the first time this season in their relegation playoff round fixture of the I-League on Monday.

Sajad Parray (12th) and Parthib Gogoi (73rd) were on target for the All India Football Federation development outfit, while Real Kashmir struck one through K Malemngamba Meitei (19th).

Their third win of the season helped Indian Arrows level on points with Real Kashmir who have just two wins this season.

There were further setbacks for the Snow Leopards who suffered three injury blows including to their star skipper Mason Robertson.

Robertson went down at the midway point of the first half and was seen clutching his hamstring as he walked off the pitch and was replaced by Thomyo Shimray.

Real Kashmir were dealt another major injury blow when Bawlte went down. Ragav Gupta came on to replace the injured attacker.

The injury woes of Real Kashmir got heavier and heavier as Fran Gonzalez was stretchered off, moments after he missed a crucial penalty in the second-half.

Sudeva Delhi FC defeat TRAU 1-0

Shubho Paul netted his third goal of the season as Sudeva Delhi FC edged past a 10-man TRAU FC at the Kalyani Stadium.

With 15 minutes left on the clock, Sudeva Delhi finally broke the deadlock when Paul put his side ahead by smashing the ball in the back of the net via a free-kick.

TRAU were reduced to 10 players, three minutes before the break when Fayazuddin was sent off for his second yellow card.

Throughout the first half, Sudeva were the superior side, which frustrated TRAU players who tried to control the game with aggression resulting in the red-card.

Sudeva Delhi completely dominated the match in terms of ball possession (57%).

They attempted 14 shots as compared to three by their opponents.

Sudeva goal-keeper Kabir Kohli did not have to make a single save on his debut as TRAU did not have a single shot on the target.

