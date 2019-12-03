I-League East Bengal vs Real Kashmir: Where and when to watch

Last edition runners-up side East Bengal will begin their I-League campaign against Real Kashmir Football Club here on Wednesday.

A title eluded East Bengal last season as, in spite of defeating Gokulam Kerala 2-1 on the last day of competitions, they fell one point shy of eventual champions Chennai City FC.

Under the guidance of head coach Alejandro Menendez, the red-and-gold brigade drew with Real Kashmir at home and scored a victory in Srinagar last season and this will give them a psychological advantage before they start their season.

All eyes will be on the marquee player and head coach David Robertson's son, Mason Lee Robertson who possesses the ability to play in different positions.

The Srinagar-based team is also bolstered with the inclusion of former NEROCA FC striker Singham Subash Singh and winger Kallum Michael Higginbotham, the fresh transfer from Scottish Championship side Dunfermline Athletic Football Club.

When and where is the I-league match between East Bengal vs Real Kashmir?

The I-league match between East Bengal vs Real Kashmir will be played on December 4 at Kalyani Stadium, West Bengal.

What are the timings of I-league match between East Bengal vs Real Kashmir?

The match between East Bengal vs Real Kashmir will start at 5 pm.

Where to watch the I-league match between East Bengal vs Real Kashmir?

The I-league match between East Bengal vs Real Kashmir will be telecasted on DSport and the online streaming will be available on Jio TV.