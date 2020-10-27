I-League bio-bubble is perfect: Wasim Akram

Mumbai

Bio-bubble has been in perfect, and the end result has been what everyone is looking for said the Mohammedan SC's general secretary Sk. Wasim Akram complemented the bio-bubble that was put in place by the organisers of the Hero I-League Qualifiers 2020.

Applauding the organisers, Akram stated, commendable job in maintaining the COVID-safety bubble.

"The way the one is sure the entire championship will be a smooth flow," said Akram.

"Of course, there were restrictions, everyone was tested at a gap of five-six days too. But the way it was handled by the authorities, they have done a commendable job. I cannot think of any other way that it could have been done better.

"The entire country was watching, and there was no room for mistakes. It was a very sensitive issue," he continued.

Even as one of the top officials of the club, Akram himself was not able to meet his team when he had visited the hotel for an event.

"I had visited the hotel for an event, but I was not allowed to go near the area where the teams had their meals. The AIFF officials were very active in maintaining the bubble," said Akram. "There really are no complaints from our side."

Looking ahead to the upcoming Hero I-League season, Akram felt that though the prospect of staying inside the COVID-safety bubble for a few months may be a 'challenging' prospect, the returns of winning the tournament are also high.

"It will definitely be challenging. We have already started conditioning the players for staying in the COVID-safety bubble. What does bother one is that he will not have contact with the outside world for so many months," stated Akram.

"But the motivation will be high. When you see the return for staying in the bubble, that is winning the Hero I-League, I don't think anybody will say no to that," he beamed.