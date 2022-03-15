I-League: Aizawl register late comeback win against Delhi Naihati

A dramatic finish to the encounter between Sudeva Delhi FC and Aizawl FC saw the side from Mizoram emerge with their first win of I-League 2021-22 on Tuesday.

After falling behind to an early Nishchal Chandan goal, Aizawl FC scored two goals in injury time of the second half through substitute Lalliansanga.

Sudeva Delhi FC struck early through Nishchal Chandan in the 4th minute. The unlikely centre-back pairing of Ruatkima and Nishchal Chandan combined to give Sudeva the lead, as Ruatkima showed composure to deliver a measured cross to his defensive partner Nishchal in the Aizawl FC box.

Nishchal saw off the attention from the Aizawl FC defenders and sent a towering header back across goal that left Aizawl goalkeeper Anuj Kumar with no chance.

The early setback piled further pressure onto bottom side Aizawl FC, who were yet to open their account on the points table in this season of the I-League. With their backs to the wall, Aizawl FC showed signs of a spirited fight back, led by the efforts of striker Dipanda Dicka.

The half time whistle brought respite to the players on a sweltering afternoon at the Naihati Stadium.

In the second half, neither team took full control of the game, but the onus lay on Aizawl FC to force the issue and level the contest. The game was characterised by several breaks in play and half chances falling sporadically to either side, with neither able to capitalise on them just yet.

However, there was to be plenty of late drama in the tie as Lalliansanga came off the bench for Aizawl FC to play the role of super-sub to full effect. In the 91st minute, Aizawl FC displayed intricate interplay and laid the ball off to Lalliansanga, who was patiently waiting at the edge of the box. Using defender Ruatkima as a screen, he bent the ball around him to slot his finish into the top corner. This was a strike worthy of gracing any game in world football.

With the wind in their sails, Aizawl FC completed the turn-around a minute later. It was Lalliansanga again, this time capitalising by pouncing onto a deflected shot that broke loose inside the box. Lalliansanga slid the ball into the back of the net to give Aizawl FC their first win of the I-League season and take them out of the bottom spot in the league table.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 06:32 PM IST