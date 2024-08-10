'I Haven’t Finished Sulking': Singapore’s Teenage Olympian Maximilian Maeder Processing Bronze Win

Singapore’s youngest Olympic medalist Maximilian Maeder. Photo courtesy: Kong Chong Yew / SNOC, www.instagram.com/sgolympics |

It was the perfect gift for Singapore on its National Day on August 9 as 17-year-old Maximilian Maeder cliched the bronze in the men’s kitefoiling event in the ongoing Paris Olympic games. Maeder’s podium finish also ended Singapore’s hunt for an Olympic medal since swimmer Joseph Schooling won gold in 2016.

Maeder, now the youngest medalist for Singapore in the prestigious event, however, isn’t happy. “I’ll speak the truth and say I haven’t finished sulking, but I’m putting a smile on now,” he said, as quoted by CNA.

“Not because I have to, but because of the way I feel and … I still need to process everything that’s going on because, yeah, it’s a lot,” the teenager said.

Just as we completed our celebrations at the parade, Max Maeder overcame the tough wind conditions and became the youngest Singaporean to win an Olympic medal. Congratulations Max on the bronze medal in kite foiling! Thank you for your beautiful birthday gift to Singapore!🇸🇬 pic.twitter.com/jwvfbGxOTO — Lawrence Wong (@LawrenceWongST) August 9, 2024

Speaking to CNA, the Olympian’s mother, Hwee Keng Maeder, said she knew her son did not want to disappoint compatriots. “I’m heartbroken because he is sad,” she said. “I know my son, he doesn’t feel good about himself … he felt like he’s let a lot of people down.”

The disappointment aside, the kitefoiler hoped he’s made everyone in Singapore happy and expressed his gratitude for the support.

“I hope everybody back at home is happy. I’m overwhelmed by the support, it’s absolutely phenomenal. Happy birthday Singapore,” he told reporters. “I don’t think I have enough time to express the gratitude for how much positivity has been thrown my way.”

The gold in the event was won by Austria’s Valentin Bontus, while Slovenia’s Toni Vodisek, took silver.

Lauding his opponents, Maeder said, “Hats off to Valentin, monster performance in the finals, it can’t be put any other way. Hats off to Toni, that was a phenomenal opening series.”

The 17-year-old dedicated his medal to the city-state, which celebrated its 59th birthday on Friday. “This medal is for you (Singapore). A momentous day, a medal for Singapore on its National Day,” he said.

The Singaporean kitefoiler has already won multiple world titles and successfully defended his crown in May. He also won at the Asian Games and European Championships.

“(I still want to) continue doing what I enjoy and continue bringing this wonderful experience to all the people who support and follow me,” he said.



(The article is published under a mutual content partnership arrangement between The Free Press Journal and Connected To India)