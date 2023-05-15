'I have this intuition that Dhoni will not be playing the IPL next year': Mohammad Kaif

MS Dhoni. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian middle-order batter Mohammad Kaif has no doubts regarding Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni's IPL future. Kaif's statement comes after Dhoni's lap of honor at the Chepauk on Sunday sparked rumours of retirement from the marquee tournament.

The former India cricket team captain, along with other CSK players, walked a lap of honor to thank the supporters for their support over the years. There are rumours that Dhoni's final season in the IPL would be in 2023. That meant it was technically Chennai's last chance to witness the Dhoni magic. The CSK players gave away jerseys to Chepauk's devoted fans and autographed tennis balls to the audience. According to reports, police officers stationed at the stadium talked with Dhoni and obtained his autograph.

Later, former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar also walked to get Dhoni's autograph on his shirt.

Meanwhile, Kaif reckons Dhoni has a penchant of keeping his fans guessing but doesn't believe the keeper-batter will return to the IPL next year. As quoted by Crictracker, the 42-year-old stated:

"I think MSD has given enough hints that this is his last IPL. He's keeping the world guessing and that's been his nature. But I have this intuition that Dhoni will not be playing the IPL next year. We have never seen Sunny sir taking an autograph of any other cricketer. A great like Sunil Gavaskar taking the autograph on his shirt from Dhoni just tells the greatness of MS Dhoni."

Sunil Gavaskar wishes to see more of MS Dhoni in the IPL:

Meanwhile, former Indian opening batter Sunil Gavaskar feels the IPL needs Dhoni to go on for a few more years, given his impact

"KP (Kevin Pietersen) spoke about it earlier, about the Impact Player. As an impact player, he can stick around and play. Players like him come once in a century, not even once in a generation. And therefore, you just want to see more and more of them. We are hoping this is not the last hurrah and that he will be around for some more time to come," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

The former Indian captain has an impressive record as skipper in the IPL, winning four titles with the Super Kings and registering 130 victories in 223 games.