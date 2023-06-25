'I Have Never Seen Him Cry': Ishant Sharma Reveals How Virat Kohli Dealt With His Father's Demise

Ishant Sharma and Virat Kohli have played a lot alongside one another. | (Credits: Twitter)

Veteran Indian paceman Ishant Sharma revealed that Virat Kohli's father's death at a tender age of 18 affected him adversely and that he felt the saddest that day. The 34-year-old disclosed that despite that personal tragedy, Kohli went on to score 80 odd runs that day in a Ranji Trophy game against Karnataka.

The batting maestro lost his father in 2006 due to a heart attack, despite which he went to the ground the next day and played. In an interview with NDTV last year, Virat's brother Vikas said they urged him to go and play if he was really needed out there.

Speaking on Ranveer Allahbadia’s YouTube show, Ishant recalled that Kohli looked very serious that day and was speechless when he came to know the reason. The 105-Test veteran said he wouldn't have gone to the ground had something similar happened with him.

"I have never seen him cry, but I know that he was saddest when his father passed away. We were playing a Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka. He was batting overnight, and he used always pick me for the match. We used to go from Patel Nagar to Feroz Shah Kotla. He was very serious (that day), and there was a video analyst with him. I asked him why he was so serious, but he did not reply. I gave him a tapli (a gentle knock) on the head. Then the other person told me that his father has expired. I did not know how to react. We were 17. He still batted and scored 80 runs as well. If something like that had happened to me, I don’t think I could even have gone to the ground."

Ishant Sharma reveals Virat Kohli was so fond of parties:

Ishant further claimed that he has known Kohli for a long time and remembered how he scored a double-century in an U-19 game despite partying the previous day.

"I have seen all his phases. From party to tattoo, fitness freak to top performer, he has made a massive transformation in his career. He was fond of parties, and during a tournament in Kolkata, he went partying the whole night but scored 250 the next day. He was unbeaten the previous day, and we were representing Delhi in U-19 cricket."

Kohli will next be seen during the West Indies tour next month, representing the Indian team in Tests and ODIs.