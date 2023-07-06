'I Have Got Dhoni's Number': WATCH Netherlands Opener Vikramjit Singh Talk About His MSD Connect

The Netherlands opener Vikramjit Singh on Thursday spoke at length about his connection with former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni and how he gets calls about his jersey number whenever he takes the field for the Dutch.

The Netherlands on Thursday qualified for the ICC World Cup 2023 after defeating Scotland by 4 wickets in a thrilling match in Bulawayo.

Vikramjit Singh scored 40 in the chase while Bas de Leede smashed a hundred after taking a five-wicket haul to help the Dutch snatch victory from the jaws of defeat against the Scottish.

Facing the daunting task of scoring 278 runs within 44 overs to secure qualification, Bas de Leede rose to the occasion with a power-packed innings of 123 off just 92 balls.

Vikramjit's Connection With MS Dhoni

Vikramjit, who wears the No. 7 on his jersey, spoke about sharing the number with the legendary Dhoni in a video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Instagram.

“I do get a lot of comments on that. That I have got Dhoni's number. Lot of people on social media, they love the No.7 on the back. Obviously, lot of MS Dhoni fans around there.

"10 was my favourite number and unfortunately Timm Van Der Gugten has got that number so my next favourite number was seven and so that's the story behind it,” he said in the ICC video.

This marks the fifth time that the Netherlands has qualified for the prestigious 50-over global event.

Emotional Skipper Hails Team Effort

The team previously participated in the 1996, 2003, 2007, and 2011 editions of the tournament. The achievement highlights the Netherlands' consistent presence on the world cricket stage.

''Little bit lost for words. I thought what Bas de Leede and Saqib Zulfiqar did in the last 10 overs was unbelievable to watch,'' an emotional Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards said after the match.

''This group is just incredible. We put in the hard work and the guys just enjoy everyone's success. We had a different match-winner in every game. It's a pretty awesome feeling. It was just unbelievable batting by Leede and Saqib in the end,'' the skipper added.