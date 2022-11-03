'I don't get frustrated': KL Rahul on going through lean patch

PTI

Melbourne: KL Rahul unloaded a square cut after Hasan Mahmud gave him enough space to free the hand.

The timing and power behind that shot carried the ball over the ropes for a six as the 30000 spectators at the Adelaide Oval gasped at that stunning execution.

Delightful sight

It was a delightful sight to watch a batsman in full flight. But that sight was also so infuriating. A batsman capable of such breathtaking shots could not get going in the first three matches of the T20 World Cup 2022.

His first three innings jointly produced just 22 runs making several wonder what is going wrong with Rahul. Whatever caused that mini lean run, it was more in his mind rather than about his technique.

Rahul looked so distant from the happenings around him, almost walking in his own space. Bangladesh might not be the strongest bowling attack he faced in the tournament but it gave him a perfect opportunity to put some runs against his name.

Golden opportunity

There was a golden chance for him to convert that fifty into something bigger. We can say that Rahul could not kick on from his 50 which he reached in 31 balls in the 10th over. He got out to Shakib Al Hasan immediately after reaching his half-century.

But that discussion is for another day as the knock has allowed him to return to the run-making ways. It will do a world of good for his confidence and at times such a knock will trigger a run that suits his talent and reputation.

Here we need to laud Rahul for the presence of mind he showed during those low-scoring days, and the clamour was on to give him a break.

“I don't get frustrated or I don't feel like my form or my confidence was low. I just didn't get the runs and it happens in the game. You're not always going to keep scoring runs. It's what you feel if you're feeling confident and you know that good innings will come and it's around the corner.

Focus on process

“I knew in my heart that I was seeing the ball well. Whatever I needed to do, my processes were right. So, I knew the good knock or good contribution for the team is coming,” said Rahul.

We also need to praise the India team management, predominantly revolves around captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid, for backing Rahul and trusting him to come good sooner than later.

The March continues 🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/yjBvJwLmWo — K L Rahul (@klrahul) November 2, 2022

Rahul acknowledged the importance of being in a positive dressing room atmosphere. “The support staff, this is where they play a really important role in creating that environment where a player feels confident, comfortable and there is no doubt about his ability or what he brings to the team.

“They've kept that environment really balanced all the time. Whether we do well or don't do well, we always stay balanced, and the support staff have been really supportive. The captains always backed his players. You can see that.

“That's why players always, even if we've had a couple of tough innings, we find a way to come back and do well for the team.

“The support staff, the coach, the captain…when they show confidence and faith in you, it gives you that confidence as a player that you will get the backing if you’re going in the right direction,” chimed in Rahul.

So, is this the beginning of that windfall phase for Rahul? Let’s hope so!