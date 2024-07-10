'I Don't Foresee Any Problems': CAC Member Jatin Paranjape On Relationship Between Gautam Gambhir & Virat Kohli

Former India cricketer Jatin Paranjape believes Gautam Gambhir will have a great working relationship with Virat Kohli after he joins the setup as the head coach.

Gambhir, who was appointed India's new coach to replace Rhul Dravid, has had several heated exchanges with his former Delhi and national teammate Kohli on the field during the Indian Premier League, albeit while representing different teams.

But Paranjape is of the opinion that Gambhir and Kohli won't have any differences in the Indian team as their goals will be common.

"I see it being very smooth, I don't foresee any problems because Gambhir will know that the captain is the boss. And he will try to align with Rohit's vision as well, I'm sure they would have already spoken over the last few days.

"Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir, whatever they've had has been when they've been on opposing teams. Now they are on the same team and then the country comes first. Gambhir and Virat Kohli are true patriots and I see no issue at all. I think there will be a lot of lubrication within the system because of the sheer respect that Virat and Rohit have for Gambhir and vice-versa," Paranjape told The Free Press Journal.

'Happy Days Ahead for Indian Cricket'

Paranjape, who was one of the four members of the CAC which picked Gambhir as the coach, predicts happy days for Indian cricket with Rohit and GG at the helm of affairs.

"So all the speculations, whatever has happened its all water under the bridge. There's a ton of experience there between Rohit, Virat, Bumrah, Ashwin and Jadeja. So I think, happy days ahead for Indian cricket. He is setup for success, there's a huge opportunity to build a distance between us and the next best team in the world and if I was Gautam Gambhir I would be talking about that," Paranjape added.

Gambhir will link up with the Indian team soon before they leave for the tour of Sri Lanka where they will play a series of 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs from July 27 to August 7. But his main challenge will come later this year when the Indian team travels to Australia for the 4-Test Border-Gavaskar Series.