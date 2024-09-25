'I Do It With Pride': Manu Bhaker Hits Back At Trolls Calling Her Out For Flaunting Olympic Medals At Events, TV Shows

Manu Bhaker, the double Olympic medallist, fired back at trolls on Wednesday who criticized her for flaunting her Paris Olympic medals at various events in India.

Social media users had expressed displeasure over Bhaker soaking up the fame and attention following her stellar performance at the Summer Games last month.

From appearing on Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' to featuring in podcasts and social media events, Bhaker has been proudly showcasing her medals across the country.

Her Instagram following skyrocketed from 25,000 to 1.7 million in just over a month, with cash prizes pouring in from politicians and corporate sponsors alike.

However, the 22-year-old from Jhajjar isn’t fazed by the backlash. She's been happily taking her medals to events, even allowing people to touch the bronze pieces she earned for finishing third in the women's 10m air pistol and mixed team events.

In response to the negativity, Bhaker took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared her perspective: "The two bronze medals I won at the Paris 2024 Olympics belong to India. Whenever I’m asked to show these medals at events, I do it with pride. This is my way of sharing my beautiful journey," she tweeted.

Bhaker made history as the first Indian athlete to win two medals at the same Olympics and despite facing challenges, including criticism on social media, she remains focused on her sport, often responding to detractors with resilience.

Her commitment and pride in representing India have made her a role model for young athletes.