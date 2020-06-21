'I didn't vote for this government': Jurgen Klopp lashes out at Boris Johnson for UK's handling of coronavirus

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has lashed out at United Kingdom's Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his handling of the coronavirus.

With around 3,03,000 coronavirus cases, the reported death toll in the UK stands at 42,500.

"I was not worried for one second that the government could cost us the title because I was worried about the numbers who were dying and I'm still worried," Goal.com quoted Klopp as saying.

"I didn't vote for this government. This government was the choice of other people. And the problem I had was that I got the news from England and the news from Germany. If aliens looked at us both from the outside, they would think we came from two different planets," he added.

Klopp also said that he still does not understand why people in the UK were asked to wear masks in closed areas on June 15.

"From a personal point of view, I don't understand why we started wearing face masks in closed areas on June 15 when five or six weeks ago all the other countries were doing it," Klopp said.