'I booked my flight for Tokyo': Novak Djokovic confirms he will participate in Olympics

"For me, the game for Serbia has always been a special joy and motivation and I will do my best to make us all happy! Let's go (Flexed biceps sign)."

The 34-year-old, who recently won the Wimbledon, to add to his Australian Open and French Open crowns, added, "Cannot disappoint my little friend Koujirou. I booked my flight for Tokyo and will proudly be joining #TeamSerbia for the Olympics."

Djokovic also posted a video of him interacting with a six-year-old child named Kojiro Owaki.

Tokyo2020, the official twitter handle of the Games, wrote, "@DjokerNole is looking to continue his fine form into #Tokyo2020 after winning three Grand Slams in 2021. The world No.1 won bronze at Beijing 2008 and is looking to add to his collection (Clapping hands sign)."

Soon after winning the Wimbledon, Djokovic had said he was undecided about his participation at the Olympics, adding that it was a "50-50" thing as there "are going to be a lot of restrictions within the (Games) Village".

"My plan was always to go to Olympic Games, but right now I'm a little bit divided. I also hear that there's going to be a lot of restrictions within the Village. Possibly you would not be able to see other athletes perform live. I can't even have my stringer that is very important part of my team. I can't have a stringer. I'm limited with the amount of people I can take in my team as well," Djokovic had said.