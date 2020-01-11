'I am happy to contribute to the side's winning cause': Manish Pandey makes his debut on Chahal TV

India batsman Manish Pandey made his debut on ‘Chahal TV’. He answered questions from leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, during which Pandey said that he was happy to contribute to the team's winning cause.
India defeated Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third T20I and won the series 2-0. The Men in Blue scored 201/6 in the allotted twenty overs and bundled out the Islanders for 123. "After a long time, I got a chance to play for India. I was talking with the coaches during training about how to grab opportunities and making sure that I deliver. It felt like I was playing after a long time and I am happy to contribute to the side's winning cause," Pandey told Yuzvendra Chahal on 'Chahal TV'.
The 30-year-old also impressed on the field, as he took a catch and also effected a run-out. "Batting and fielding are equally important, and it is important to give each aspect, a proper time during training. In a close match, catches and good fielding helps a lot," Pandey said.
India secured a massive 78-run victory over Sri Lanka in the third T20I on Friday. With this win, India won the three-match T20I series by 2-0 as the first game was abandoned due to rain. India will next take on Australia in a three-match ODI series. The first match will be played on January 14 at the Wankhede Stadium.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)