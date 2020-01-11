'I am happy to contribute to the side's winning cause': Manish Pandey makes his debut on Chahal TV

India batsman Manish Pandey made his debut on ‘Chahal TV’. He answered questions from leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, during which Pandey said that he was happy to contribute to the team's winning cause.

India defeated Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third T20I and won the series 2-0. The Men in Blue scored 201/6 in the allotted twenty overs and bundled out the Islanders for 123. "After a long time, I got a chance to play for India. I was talking with the coaches during training about how to grab opportunities and making sure that I deliver. It felt like I was playing after a long time and I am happy to contribute to the side's winning cause," Pandey told Yuzvendra Chahal on 'Chahal TV'.