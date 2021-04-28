I am begging everyone to please do what you can to stay safe, says sprinter Yohan Blake

His love for India is quite evident as he loves the game cricket, like any other Indian. And during his brief visit to India and a stop-over at the Free Press, Journal in Mumbai in the year 2019, the sprint star did say that he loved the people of India.



And rightly, so the Jamaican sprint star Yohan Blake has sent his love to India as the country battles a lethal second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, begging the people of the country to do all that they can to stay safe.



The 2011 100m world champion is an avid cricket fan and an ambassador of the Road Safety World Series T20 event. He was in India last year.

"Just want to take this time to send my love to India. I am begging everyone to please do what you can to stay safe. I know it may be difficult but imagine if we work together," Blake tweeted.



"I have been watching cricket over the years. I have grown to love the country so much. Wonderful people all around," said Blake who was also a part of the Jamaican men's 4x100m gold-winning teams in the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.



