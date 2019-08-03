Hungarian Grand Prix: Max Verstappen takes 1st pole Position

Budapest: Verstappen held off the challenge from Mercedes to secure the first pole position of his career for Sunday's Hungarian Grand Prix. Just six days after his sublime drive to victory in the rain at Hockenheim, Verstappen thrilled his travelling orange army once more with another imperious display. The 21-year-old lit up the time sheets with a Hungaroring track record, finishing just 0.016 seconds ahead of Bottas with Hamilton in third, two tenths back. Verstappen crossed the line first, his lap greeted with huge cheers from the main grandstand, and despite late improvements from both Bottas and Hamilton, the Mercedes duo were unable to usurp the Dutchman.

The Ferrari duo of Leclerc and Vettel were fourth and fifth respectively, with Verstappen's team-mate Pierre Gasly sixth. "The car has felt good all weekend and it was flying in qualifying," said Verstappen. "I am very happy about today. There is still a race to do and that is the most important thing." Hamilton, who holds a 63-point lead over Verstappen in the standings, said: "We always target first, but it got away from me.

"We are in a good position to fight for the win so we will be pushing hard for the victory tomorrow. "I am always down for a fight. It is a long way down to turn one. It is not easy to overtake but hopefully we can give them a run for their money."

Final Positions after Qualifying

1. Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1min 14.572secs

2. Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Mercedes GP 1:14.590

3. Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:14.769

4. Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1:15.043

5. Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Ferrari 1:15.071

6. Pierre Gasly (Fra) Red Bull 1:15.450

7. Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:15.800

8. Carlos Sainz (Spa) McLaren 1:15.852

9. Romain Grosjean (Fra) Haas F1 1:16.013

10. Kimi Raikkonen (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:16.041