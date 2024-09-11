'Humility And Grace Always Stood Out': PM Modi Pens Heartwarming Note to India's Former Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, Backs Him As Junior Coach

Image: X

Retired Indian hockey star PR Sreejesh has shared a letter that he received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently in which the leader has lauded the former goalkeeper for his service to the game and expressed confidence in his ability to be "impactful" as the new national junior coach.

Sreejesh thanked Modi for his support. Sharing the letter on X (Formerly Twitter Sreejesh wrote, "Received this heart-warming letter from @narendramodi Sir on my retirement. Hockey is my life and I'll continue to serve the game and work towards making India a power in hockey, the start of which has been made with the 2020, 2024 Olympic medals. Thank You PM Sir for your faith in me,".

PM Modi's message for PR Sreejesh

Following his retirement, Hockey India appointed Sreejesh as the head coach of the junior men's team and he vowed to make India a "powerhouse in hockey". Confident of Sreejesh's impact as junior team coach, PM Modi wrote: "I am sure your work in the new role will be as impactful and inspirational. As you call it a day on your playing career, I wish to convey my heartfelt appreciation for your monumental contributions to Indian hockey,".

On Sreejesh's illustrious career, Modi recalled the goalkeeper's heroics in the triumphant Asian Games campaign in 2014 and talked about him playing an instrumental role in India's quarterfinal finish in Rio Olympics and the bronze wins in Tokyo and Paris.

The prime minster said "There are countless such memories that one can recall and one letter would never be sufficient!. Various awards, national and international medals that came your way reflect the heights you have achieved. But what has always stood out about you, Sreejesh, is your humility and grace, both on and off the field,".

