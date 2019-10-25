Humbe strikes three for Feugo Tormento

Mumbai: Feugo Tormento FC had things much their own way and dominated play against Kapadia Nagar FC before coasting to a convincing 6-0 win in a II Division match of this year's Rustomjee-MDFA League, at the St. Xavier’s groud, Parel.

Striker Sanket Humbe struck a hat-trick to steer Feugo Tormento FC to the big win, while Visheshwaraman Pandey chipped in with two goals and Jayesh Kamble netted one to round off the winning margin.

Michael advance

St. Michael’s ‘A’, Mahim worked hard for their narrow 2-1 win against St. Anthony’s, Malwani in a tense and exciting Men’s third round match of the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana, 32nd Inter-Parish Football Tournament, played under floodlights at the Willingdon Catholic Gymkhana (WCG) grounds.

The Mahim outfit managed to scrape through thanks to the efforts of Ashish D’Souza and Calvin Nazareth, both scoring a goal each which helped them to find success. St. Anthony’s scored the lone goal through Andrew Buthello.

In another well-contested encounter, Bryce Miranda notched up a fine hat-trick to guide Our Lady of Salvation ‘A’, Dadar to a fighting 4-2 win against Sacred Heart ‘B’, Andheri. Scott D’Souza scored the fourth goal for the Dadar side while Nathan Saldanha and Melron Saldanha got the goals for the losing team. Earlier, in a Veteran’s second round clash, Bandra Packers ‘A’ romped to a comfortable 6-2 win against Tarun Sporting.

Results:

Veterans (2nd round): Bandra Packers ‘A’: 6 (R Kallicharan 2, R Lewis 2, J Bathija, C Cardoz) bt Tarun Sporting 2 (M Khan, S Shaikh).

Men’s (3rd round): St. Joseph’s, Umerkhadi: 7 (D Colaco 2, A Fernandes 2, G Vaz 2, A Samuel) bt St. Vincent Pallotti, Marol: 1 (J Fernandes). St. Michael’s ‘A’, Mahim: 2 (A D’Souza, C Nazareth) bt St. Anthony’s, Malwani: 1 (A Buthello). Our Lady of Salvation ‘A’, Dadar: 4 (B Miranda 3, S D’Souza) bt Sacred Heart ‘B’, Andheri: 2 (N Saldanha, M Saldanha). Immaculate Conception ‘A’, Borivali: 3 (C Abranches 2, Agnelo P) bt St. Joseph’s A Juhu: 1 (K Fernandes).