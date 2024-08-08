'Hum Sab Milke Samjhaayenge': Vinesh Phogat's Uncle Mahavir Opens Up On Her Retirement Over Paris 2024 Olympics Heartbreak; Video

Mahavir and Vinesh Phogat. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian wrestler and Vinesh Phogat's uncle Mahavir has opened up on the 29-year-old's retirement after the heartbreaking events of the Paris 2024 Olympics. Mahavir Phogat asserted that they will speak to Vinesh when she comes back home and hinted at encouraging her to gear up for the 2028 Olympics.

The Haryana-born wrestler faced the agony of being disqualified from the multi-nation event's gold medal bout of the 50 KG wrestling category. With Phogat weighing a few 100 gms above the permissible weight, the International Olympic Committee announced that she has been disqualified.

#WATCH | "...Olympic Gold medal was confirmed this time but she got disqualified. It hurts and hence she has decided this. Once she is back, we all will try to make her understand if she is ready to contest in the next Olympics, says Vinesh Phogat's uncle Mahavir Phogat on her… pic.twitter.com/5RAUq0XcCq — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2024

Speaking to ANI, Mahavir reflected on Vinesh's retirement suggested that they will speak to her to withdraw it.

"Dekhiye 2016 aur 2021 mein medal ki ummed thi. 2024 mein toh gold medal pakka hee tha. Toh koi bhi ho woh swabhavik baat hai, usse dukh hota hai. Yeh jo nirnay liya hai usne, jab woh aayegi, hum sab milke use samjhayenge, phir iske baad mein koi faisla hoga."

(Look, we expected a medal in the 2016 and 2021 Olympics and we we were confident she would bring gold this year. It is expected of a person to feel sad under such circumstances, so we will make her understand and then take a decision.)

"We will prompt her to try for 2028 Olympics" - Mahavir Singh Phogat

Mahavir added that the aim is to try and convince Vinesh to return for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

"Haan bilkul, koshish toh rahegi 2028 ke liye. Samjhayeenge bhi hum sab milke jab woh aayegi. Milke Karenge baat. Ladna hai ya nahin, mil baith kar karenge baat."

(Yes, definitely, we will prompt her to try for 2028 Olympics. We will speak to her when she returns and we will all sit and talk.)