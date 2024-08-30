'Hum Bhi Uttarakhand Se Hai Waise': Rishabh Pant Tweets After CM Dhami Felicitates State's Athletes On Sports Day; Netizens Divided

India cricketer Rishabh Pant on Friday replied to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's video in which he claimed that the state government has provided "out-of-turn" jobs to athletes who have won international medals for India.

CM Dhami on Thursday felicitated Lakshya Sen, Paramjit Singh, Sooraj Pawar and Ankita Dhyani for representing India at the Paris 2024 Olympics. They each got Rs 50 lakh from the CM for making the state proud on the world stage.

Rishabh not acknowledged by CM

But Pant, who hails from Roorkee, was missing from the event, which was held to celebrate the National Sports Day.

"Sir hum bhi Uttrakhand se hai waise. Hum bhi Uttrakhand ke players ko aage badhte dekhna chahte hai," Pant tweeted to which Dhami replied, "You are the pride of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand and a source of inspiration for young players. We always stand with you."

Fans were left wondering whether Pant was miffed at not being acknowledged by the CM during the event.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Sports initiatives taken by state

The UKSRS portal was also launched at the event to enable players from the state to register themselves and record achievements at one place.

The CM distributed a total scholarship of Rs 58.5 lakh to 3,900 athletes of the Udyam Khiladi Unnayan Yojana. Along with this, an amount of Rs 7.4 crore was transferred through DBT to a total of 392 people including 269 national, 58 international players and 65 trainers.

The Chief Minister also announced that graduate classes related to sports activities will also be started for the students of Maharana Pratap Sports College, Dehradun. Which will be connected with the sports university under construction.