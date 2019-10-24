Huge response for Tennis Premier League talent day

Mumbai: 200 top players of the city lined up at Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association in Cooperage to grab a chance to feature in the Mumbai and Pune team of the 2nd Tennis Premier League (TPL) to be held at the Celebration Sports Club, Mumbai from 12th-15th December 2019.

Founded by Ex-National Player Kunal Thakkur and Actor/Entrepreneur Mrunal Jain, the 2nd edition is scheduled to be bigger and better with top sporting personalities and movie stars like Leander Paes, Sonali Bendre, Rakul Preet Singh and Aditi Rao Hydari getting involved as co-owners.

The talent day was conducted for the Girls U-18 and Boy's U-14 categories and played in a knockout format. Kashish Bote (U-18) and Parjwal Tiwari (U-14) won a chance to play under Leander’s mentorship in Mumbai Leon Army while Khushi Sharma and Saksham Attray will join Purav Raja in the Pune Warriors team.