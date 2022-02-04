'Huge milestone': Tendulkar on India's 1000th ODI match

Mumbai: As India gears up to play its 1000th ODI, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Friday termed the feat as the "huge milestone" for the entire nation and the Rohit Sharma-led side.

India will become the first team to play the 1000th ODI when the side meets West Indies on Sunday in the first match of the series.

"India playing the 1000th ODI is a huge milestone. The first ODI was played in 1974, it was only possible because of the past cricketers, current cricketers, the past and current board members," Tendulkar on his 100 MB.

"And not to forget the most important people, our Indian cricket team well-wishers, from the past generations and the ones who are today with us," he added.

The former batter also wished Team India the very best for the upcoming West Indies series.

"I want to say it is an achievement for all of us and the entire nation should be proud of this and hope Indian cricket continues to grow from strength to strength. I wish them all the very best for the coming series and especially for the 1000th ODI," said Tendulkar.

Team India are set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

Currently, at 999 matches, India accounts for 518 wins, 431 losses, the nineties, and 41 matches ending with no result. India played its 500th match in 2002 and two decades later would reach the milestone of playing 1000 ODIs.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 06:31 PM IST