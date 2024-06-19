USA vs SA, T20 World Cup Super 8s LIVE: De Kock, Markram Fire South Africa To 194/4 In Antigua

USA vs SA Preview

South Africa will look to avoid any hiccups when they come up against a spirited USA team, which surprised the entire cricketing fraternity to reach the T20 World Cup Super 8s.

Live Updates:

8.15 pm -

7.35 pm - South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

United States XI): Shayan Jahangir, Steven Taylor, Andries Gous(w), Aaron Jones(c), Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Ali Khan, Saurabh Netravalkar

7.33 pm - United States captain Aaron Jones wins the toss and elects to bowl first against South Africa in North Sound, Antigua.

Pitch Report

Shaun Pollock: "67m and 61m square boundaries and 74m straight down the ground. Wind is coming across the ground so it will assist hitting to the short boundary."

Waqar Younis: "It doesn't give a really good look. Games played here have been low scoring. Pacers have to stay back of a length because you get some extra bounce as well. I think Nortje will have good success. Spinners have to pitch it up and spin the ball. There is some debris in some parts so the ball will spin."