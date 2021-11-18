HS Prannoy stuns World No. 2 Viktor Axelsen 2-1 to enter quarterfinal of Indonesia Masters

India’s HS Prannoy stunned World No. 2 Viktor Axelsen 14-21, 21-19, 21-16 to enter the quarterfinal of the Indonesia Masters 750 in Bali on Thursday.

World No. 30 Prannoy looked a bit shaky in the opening game, and it seemed like it was going to be an easy victory for Axelsen but the Indian fought back in sublime fashion to win the match in 1 hour and 11 minutes.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 05:00 PM IST