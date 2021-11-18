e-Paper Get App

Thursday, November 18, 2021, 05:00 PM IST

HS Prannoy stuns World No. 2 Viktor Axelsen 2-1 to enter quarterfinal of Indonesia Masters

This is Prannoy’s first-ever victory over Axelsen
FPJ Web Desk
HS Prannoy |

India’s HS Prannoy stunned World No. 2 Viktor Axelsen 14-21, 21-19, 21-16 to enter the quarterfinal of the Indonesia Masters 750 in Bali on Thursday.

World No. 30 Prannoy looked a bit shaky in the opening game, and it seemed like it was going to be an easy victory for Axelsen but the Indian fought back in sublime fashion to win the match in 1 hour and 11 minutes.

