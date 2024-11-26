 'How Would You Play Him?': Michael Atherton In Awe Of Jasprit Bumrah After His Heroics In AUS vs IND 1st Test; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'How Would You Play Him?': Michael Atherton In Awe Of Jasprit Bumrah After His Heroics In AUS vs IND 1st Test; Video

'How Would You Play Him?': Michael Atherton In Awe Of Jasprit Bumrah After His Heroics In AUS vs IND 1st Test; Video

The 30-year-old hit top gear during the opening Test of the series, claiming five wickets in the first innings to trigger Australia's batting collapse, thereby salvaging a 46-run lead.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 09:35 PM IST
article-image
Michael Atherton and Jasprit Bumrah. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former England captain Michael Atherton opined that Jasprit Bumrah is a nightmare for batters to face around the globe as the statement came after the Team India's pace spearhead put on a stellar show in the opening Test against Australia. Atherton also expressed relief at not having to face Bumrah ever with the new ball.

Read Also
'Thoda Aur Bend Karde': Indian Fan Hits Back At Pakistani Counterpart On X For Questioning Jasprit...
article-image

The 30-year-old hit top gear during the opening Test of the series, claiming five wickets in the first innings to trigger Australia's batting collapse, thereby salvaging a 46-run lead. He took three more in the second innings and eventually earned the Player of the Match award as the stand-in captain ushered India to a 295-run win.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Atherton remarked:

"I thought Jasprit Bumrah was absolutely fantastic. Those two new ball spells. I mean, there’s a few bowlers when you retire, you don’t really think about, you know, your time as a player, but there’s the odd bowler that I just think, thank goodness I did not face him with a new ball. I mean, how would you play him?"

FPJ Shorts
Punjab: Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal Detained, Hospitalised Ahead Of Hunger Strike
Punjab: Farmer Leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal Detained, Hospitalised Ahead Of Hunger Strike
Bengaluru Shocker: Man Stabs Girlfriend To Death In Indiranagar Hotel, Spends Day With Her Body Before Fleeing; Visuals Surface
Bengaluru Shocker: Man Stabs Girlfriend To Death In Indiranagar Hotel, Spends Day With Her Body Before Fleeing; Visuals Surface
Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Becomes New Time God
Bigg Boss 18: Eisha Singh Becomes New Time God
Mumbai: BMC To Begin Tansa Pipeline Repair Work At Lower Parel, Water Disruption Expected In Multiple Areas; Check Details
Mumbai: BMC To Begin Tansa Pipeline Repair Work At Lower Parel, Water Disruption Expected In Multiple Areas; Check Details

"A real shellacking" - Michael Atherton on Australia's heavy loss to India

With the 295-run defeat to India being Australia's heaviest at home, Atherton admitted that he was left stunned and surprised at how the change in conditions altered the complexion of the Test.

"Australia can’t have been beaten like that, that heavily and that badly at home for a long time. That was a real shellacking. But what struck me, a brilliant Test cricket to watch. And I love the fact that you had that contrast from day one where 17 wickets fell and it looked a real struggle and you can see two quality attacks there. And then, of course, it changed in nature and became much tougher for the bowlers. And I love the fact that you had that contrast from day one where 17 wickets fell and it looked a real struggle and you can see two quality attacks there. And then, of course, it changed in nature and became much tougher for the bowlers."

The two sides will move to Adelaide for the next Test, beginning on December 6.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'How Would You Play Him?': Michael Atherton In Awe Of Jasprit Bumrah After His Heroics In AUS vs IND...

'How Would You Play Him?': Michael Atherton In Awe Of Jasprit Bumrah After His Heroics In AUS vs IND...

'Glad Your Eyes Have Time For Good “Soccer”': Cristiano Ronaldo's Response To Elon Musk's...

'Glad Your Eyes Have Time For Good “Soccer”': Cristiano Ronaldo's Response To Elon Musk's...

Bad News For Pakistan Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025, Sri Lanka A Withdraw From Tour Due To Clashes...

Bad News For Pakistan Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025, Sri Lanka A Withdraw From Tour Due To Clashes...

Champions Trophy 2025: ICC To Take Call On Venue On Nov 29 Amid India's Refusal To Travel To...

Champions Trophy 2025: ICC To Take Call On Venue On Nov 29 Amid India's Refusal To Travel To...

'Kaun Nahin Karega': Deepak Chahar Says He Will Miss CSK Legend After Moving To Mumbai Indians For...

'Kaun Nahin Karega': Deepak Chahar Says He Will Miss CSK Legend After Moving To Mumbai Indians For...