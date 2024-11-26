'How Would You Play Him?': Michael Atherton In Awe Of Jasprit Bumrah After His Heroics In AUS vs IND 1st Test; Video

Michael Atherton and Jasprit Bumrah. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former England captain Michael Atherton opined that Jasprit Bumrah is a nightmare for batters to face around the globe as the statement came after the Team India's pace spearhead put on a stellar show in the opening Test against Australia. Atherton also expressed relief at not having to face Bumrah ever with the new ball.

The 30-year-old hit top gear during the opening Test of the series, claiming five wickets in the first innings to trigger Australia's batting collapse, thereby salvaging a 46-run lead. He took three more in the second innings and eventually earned the Player of the Match award as the stand-in captain ushered India to a 295-run win.

Is Jasprit Bumrah the world's best all-format cricketer? 🇮🇳🌟 pic.twitter.com/YxbSfCTtAh — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) November 26, 2024

Speaking to Sky Sports, Atherton remarked:

"I thought Jasprit Bumrah was absolutely fantastic. Those two new ball spells. I mean, there’s a few bowlers when you retire, you don’t really think about, you know, your time as a player, but there’s the odd bowler that I just think, thank goodness I did not face him with a new ball. I mean, how would you play him?"

"A real shellacking" - Michael Atherton on Australia's heavy loss to India

With the 295-run defeat to India being Australia's heaviest at home, Atherton admitted that he was left stunned and surprised at how the change in conditions altered the complexion of the Test.

"Australia can’t have been beaten like that, that heavily and that badly at home for a long time. That was a real shellacking. But what struck me, a brilliant Test cricket to watch. And I love the fact that you had that contrast from day one where 17 wickets fell and it looked a real struggle and you can see two quality attacks there. And then, of course, it changed in nature and became much tougher for the bowlers. And I love the fact that you had that contrast from day one where 17 wickets fell and it looked a real struggle and you can see two quality attacks there. And then, of course, it changed in nature and became much tougher for the bowlers."

The two sides will move to Adelaide for the next Test, beginning on December 6.