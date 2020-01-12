How to identify if bowler is going to bowl outswing or inswing? Here's an interesting tip from Jimmy Neesham

New Zealand cricketer Jimmy Neesham took to Twitter answering a user's question about identifying the type of ball a bowler balls.
"Hii!! @JimmyNeesh How To Identify Either The Bowler Is Going To Bowl Outswing Or Inswing? #AspiringBatsman ," asked the aspiring batsman.
Known for his hilarious social media presence, Neesham was quick to respond with an interesting tip. "If you nick off it’s outswing, if you get bowled it’s inswing," said the 29-year old cricketer.
On the workfront, Jimmy Neesham was picked up by Kings XI Punjab in the IPL auction ahead of the 2020 Indian Premier League.
