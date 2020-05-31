'How many broken controllers with this one?': French footballer Wissam Ben Yedder knows his FIFA 20 card is highly overpowered

France footballer Wissam Ben Yedder knows he has a reputation of making opponents break their controllers just by facing his virtual self on FIFA 20.
With EA's Ligue 1 Team of the Season So Far (TOTSSF) out in packs, the Monaco striker has taken to Twitter to ask the audience a simple question.
"How many broken controllers with this one?" the tweet read.
Ben Yedder's TOTSSF card has an overall rating of 97 which makes him one of the best strikers in-game, given the fact how his normal version cards are considered highly overpowered.
The 97-rated card including 97 pace, 98 dribbling, 97 shooting, 52 defending, 94 passing and 84 physicality.
The FIFA community knows for a fact that Ben Yedder's latest card will be a thorn for those playing the Weekend League, as a user said he would rather 'drag his b*lls across broken glass' than play against his TOTSSF card.
Here are some more reactions from the users:
