How coronavirus pandemic affected sporting events in 2020

With just 10 days to go for 2020 to end, a year filled with tragedies and unexpected events that brought the entire sporting world to a standstill.

Not even in our worst nightmares one could imagine that sports could be halted for close to four months, courtesy the novel coronavirus pandemic.

From Liverpool winning the Premier League to India registering their lowest innings total in Tests, all unusual episodes were played.

A year that was supoosed to witness tournaments like Tokyo Olympics, UEFA Euro Championship, ICC T20 Men's World Cup ended with nothing but postponement of these events to 2021. The likes of Wimbeldon and Ballon d'or award getting scrapped came as a greivence for fans across the globe.

However, sporting events were back once the restrictions related to covid-pandemic were lifted off in different phases. Although it was not in the favour of fans who had to watch their favourite tournaments sitting on their couch and staring at the screens.

With no fans in stadiums, players found it uncertain to find their motivation. And, the broadcasters playing the 'crowd' chants in the background to make up for the empty stands certainly was of no help.

One would wish badly to get back to stands, not to witness the games but to get rid off that annoying artificial sound.