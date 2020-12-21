How coronavirus pandemic affected sporting events in 2020

With just 10 days to go for 2020 to end, a year filled with tragedies and unexpected events that brought the entire sporting world to a standstill.
Not even in our worst nightmares one could imagine that sports could be halted for close to four months, courtesy the novel coronavirus pandemic.
From Liverpool winning the Premier League to India registering their lowest innings total in Tests, all unusual episodes were played.
A year that was supoosed to witness tournaments like Tokyo Olympics, UEFA Euro Championship, ICC T20 Men's World Cup ended with nothing but postponement of these events to 2021. The likes of Wimbeldon and Ballon d'or award getting scrapped came as a greivence for fans across the globe.
However, sporting events were back once the restrictions related to covid-pandemic were lifted off in different phases. Although it was not in the favour of fans who had to watch their favourite tournaments sitting on their couch and staring at the screens.
With no fans in stadiums, players found it uncertain to find their motivation. And, the broadcasters playing the 'crowd' chants in the background to make up for the empty stands certainly was of no help.
One would wish badly to get back to stands, not to witness the games but to get rid off that annoying artificial sound.
When Chris Gayle smashed sixes in IPL all over the park, one placard read 'fielders are spectators, spectators are fielders'. But this year it was solely on the fielders who had to play the dual role of spectators of cheering as well as collecting balls from the stands. It made one feel as if they were playing in their residential areas.
Dominic Thiem's US Open triumph ended the run of the big 3 who shared all Grand Slam trophies since 2016 when Stan Wawrinka last won US Open.
Lewis Hamilton breaking Michael Schumacher's record of most wins with his 92nd career victory at Portugese Grand Prix was the centric highlight in Formula 1.
Bending knee to fight racism was a vehement act many football leagues endorsed. Yet that did not see much impact as Paris Saint Germain's latest Champions League game against Istanbul Basaksehir was concrete evidence where players from both sides walked off the pitch after a match official was called out for a racist comment.
The Tokyo Olympics that was scheduled to be held in July was postponed after several examinations and discussion with government officials.
Tokyo Games organizers estimated the cost of Covid-19 countermeasures for next year's rearranged Olympics which can run to around 100 billion yen ($960 million), reported Kyodo News, a Japanese news agency. It still remains in doubt to start in 2021 as well.
However, cases have surged in the United Kingdom after fans were allowed in stands for sporting events. Now, that is a big example for the rest of the world to follow until the covid-19 pandemic doesn't vanish completely.
