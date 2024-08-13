 ‘How can this lie be written?’: Ashwini Ponnappa enraged over false report of her getting ₹1.5 Crore to train for Paris Olympics
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports‘How can this lie be written?’: Ashwini Ponnappa enraged over false report of her getting ₹1.5 Crore to train for Paris Olympics

‘How can this lie be written?’: Ashwini Ponnappa enraged over false report of her getting ₹1.5 Crore to train for Paris Olympics

Ashwini Ponnappa said that she was not the part of TOPS scheme and did not receive any funding

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Tuesday, August 13, 2024, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Image: X |

Indian badminton star Ashwini Ponnappa has refuted the claims about getting funds from TOPS scheme for the recent Paris Olympics. Ashwini took to social media and wrote, “ How can an article be written without getting facts right? How can this lie be written? Received 1.5 CR each? From whom? For what ? I haven't received this money”. 

The Sports Authority of India's (SAI) Mission Olympic Cell reportedly spent Rs. 72.03 crore on the badminton contingent, from the total pool of nearly Rs 470 crore. Despite the significant investment, the results in Paris fell short of expectation

FPJ Shorts
Rajasthan: 4 Policemen Sent To Lines After Stripping, Beating Army Man In Jaipur's Shiprapath Police Station; Welfare Minister Reprimands Officials
Rajasthan: 4 Policemen Sent To Lines After Stripping, Beating Army Man In Jaipur's Shiprapath Police Station; Welfare Minister Reprimands Officials
Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 Poster COPIED From Stranger Things 2? Netizens React
Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 Poster COPIED From Stranger Things 2? Netizens React
Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Arrested In Rajasthan For Defrauding Woman Of ₹18,000 Via Google Pay; Granted Police Custody Till August 16
Mumbai: 22-Year-Old Man Arrested In Rajasthan For Defrauding Woman Of ₹18,000 Via Google Pay; Granted Police Custody Till August 16
Elvish Yadav SLAMS Bigg Boss OTT 3's Shivani Kumari After Lovekesh Kataria Apologises To Her: 'Uski Izzat Nahi Rakhi'
Elvish Yadav SLAMS Bigg Boss OTT 3's Shivani Kumari After Lovekesh Kataria Apologises To Her: 'Uski Izzat Nahi Rakhi'

The report stated that the women's doubles pair of Ashwini and Tanisha received ₹1.5 crore each. The doubles specialist said that she was not the part of TOPS scheme and did not receive any funding, “I was not even part of any organisation or TOPS for funding".

She further added,"The fact is, as far as support goes, we wanted our doubles coach, who is such an integral part of our doubles team, to travel with us, and we were denied this. Do get your facts checked before publishing anything about us and the financials that we put in to get ourselves ready for the Olympics

TOPS also known as Target Olympic Podium Scheme is an initiative by Sports Authority of India (SAI) to help budding athletes compete in the Olympics. 

How did Ashwini Ponnappa fare during the Paris Olympics?

Ashwini Ponnappa was a part of the Indian badminton contingent that failed to win a single medal at Paris Olympics. Ponnappa paired up with Tanisha Crasto for the women’s doubles badminton event. However, the duo had a poor outing at the Paris Olympics. The Indian pair not only failed to win a single match but even could not win a single game in three outings. The result saw them exit in the group stage of the competition.  

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Graham Thorpe Died After Being Struck By Train In Surrey Station, Reveals Inquest After Family Said...

Graham Thorpe Died After Being Struck By Train In Surrey Station, Reveals Inquest After Family Said...

PAK 92.97: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Hands Over Keys Of Honda Civic Car With Special Number...

PAK 92.97: Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Hands Over Keys Of Honda Civic Car With Special Number...

ENG vs SL: Ian Bell Joins Sri Lanka Cricket As Their Batting Coach Ahead Of England Tour

ENG vs SL: Ian Bell Joins Sri Lanka Cricket As Their Batting Coach Ahead Of England Tour

PAK vs BAN: PCB Keeps Ticket Prices To Minimum Of PKR 50 For Test Series

PAK vs BAN: PCB Keeps Ticket Prices To Minimum Of PKR 50 For Test Series

Video: Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem’s Conversation With UN-Designated Lashkar Terrorist In...

Video: Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem’s Conversation With UN-Designated Lashkar Terrorist In...