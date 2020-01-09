'How are your crown jewels?’: Erin Holland trolls Liam Livingstone on live TV

The Big Bash League has provided the viewers with lots of entertaining and funny moments. Tuesday was host to one such event, when Perth Scorchers’ Liam Livingstone got hit on his “crown jewels” not just once, but twice. What made the moment even funnier was that the player was wearing a microphone and that meant that his anguish was heard by everyone watching the match.

During the clash between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades on Tuesday, the Scorchers had to chase down the target of 176 set by the Renegades. The target was eventually chased down by Perth, thanks to a man-of-the-match inning by Livingstone.

But agony struck the Englishman in the second over when the ball hit his privates, making him scream out loud in pain.