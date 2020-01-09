'How are your crown jewels?’: Erin Holland trolls Liam Livingstone on live TV

The Big Bash League has provided the viewers with lots of entertaining and funny moments. Tuesday was host to one such event, when Perth Scorchers’ Liam Livingstone got hit on his “crown jewels” not just once, but twice. What made the moment even funnier was that the player was wearing a microphone and that meant that his anguish was heard by everyone watching the match.
During the clash between Perth Scorchers and Melbourne Renegades on Tuesday, the Scorchers had to chase down the target of 176 set by the Renegades. The target was eventually chased down by Perth, thanks to a man-of-the-match inning by Livingstone.
But agony struck the Englishman in the second over when the ball hit his privates, making him scream out loud in pain.
Before he could have recovered from the earlier agony, he got hit once again in the same area and this time he loudly exclaimed “OH NOOO” after getting hit and fell down. This time the announcers couldn’t control their laughter and burst out loud on television.
After the event, when Livingstone was being interviewed by Erin Holland on the sidelines after his wicket fell, she asked him, “How are the crown jewels feeling?” to which he could only reply, “They are alright now. I wouldn’t advise getting hit in the same place twice.”
Liam Livingstone has had an amazing season with the Perth Scorchers, scoring 184 runs so far with several crucial knocks. His knock of 59 runs in 39 balls ensured that his team turned out to be winners in their Tuesday encounter against Melbourne.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)