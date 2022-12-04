Horse racing: Zuccarelli wins AC Ardeshir Trophy in style

Representational picture |

Mumbai: It was a perfect four-in-a-row for the gelding Zuccarelli, as he galloped away with the first graded race of the Mumbai meeting, the AC Ardeshir Trophy (Gr 3), at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse here on Sunday.

Jockey P Trevor made his second win of the day while champion trainer Pesi Shroff made it with one and two in the race as Northern Lights finished behind the stablemate Zaccarelli.

It was Taimur who set the pace with Zaccarelli last in this four-horse contest. It was over four lengths that kept the leader Taimur and Zaccarelli apart, but as they turned home, the Pesi Shroff trainer Zaccarelli with P Trevor atop generated pace and overcame all the three runners ahead of him to claim the day's feature in style. FPJ tipster finished with a perfect tanala as all three horses in the selection finished in that order.

Results

1. The A. Hoyt Plate (1400m): 11. Sandman, 2. Jetfire, 3. Tasman

2. The Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy Div-1 (1200m): 1. Ahead Of Time, 2. Lord Vader, 3. Spring Grove

3. The Sir Rahimtoola Chinoy Trophy (1800m): 1. Kamaria, 2. Chamonix, 3. Summer Night

4. The Seth Ramnath Daga Trophy Div-2 (1200m): 1. Magileto, 2. Northern Singer, 3. Lord And Master

5. The Director General of Police Trophy (1800m): 1. My Treasure, 2. Dragonlord, 3. Kirkines

6. The A. C. Ardeshir Trophy (Gr.3) (1600m): 1. Zuccarelli (1), 2. Northern Lights (3), 3. Flying Visit (4)

7. The Ibrahim A. Rahimtoola Trophy (1200m): 1. Moonshot, 2. Indian Crown, 3. Charlie

8. The V. R. Menon Plate (1000m): 1. Sentinel, 2. Spirit Bay, 3. Tarzan

